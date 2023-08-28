Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Peter Fisher Real Estate's Jacob Evans discusses the lower end of the Orange housing market

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
August 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rise in cost of living, a dramatic increase in house prices and high interest rates have forced many people to put their home ownership dreams on hold for at least a little while.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.