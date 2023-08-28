The rise in cost of living, a dramatic increase in house prices and high interest rates have forced many people to put their home ownership dreams on hold for at least a little while.
However, there are still those who are ready to buy so the Central Western Daily has compiled a list of homes that were for sale on the weekend with those on lower or single incomes in mind.
We found 19 houses and 16 units with the cheapest property being a two-bedroom unit on Burrendong Way with a price guide of $315,000.
Most houses have two or three bedrooms and either need some work, or are in less-popular locations.
There was also an abundance of units priced at $500,000 or less with many ready to move into but buyers will need to factor in strata costs, in addition to council rates and mortgages.
Peter Fisher Real Estate sales agent Jacob Evans said there is limited stock and some homes are moving quite quickly in the sub-$500,000 price point, particularly if they don't need major work.
Contributing to this he said was the reduced number of houses and units available.
"Obviously with prices having increased significantly over the last few years the percentage of properties under $500,000 is significantly less," Mr Evans said.
"That's essentially creating more competition for buyers because there's just not that much stock at that price point."
He said the interest rate rises are also affecting buyers and what they expect for that price.
"Buyers obviously in the current market are looking for some value, particularly with higher interest rates affecting people's borrowing capacity," Mr Evans said.
"When you are looking at that sub-$500,000 range, you're not going to get too many properties that are completely freshened up and ready to go.
"Most of the buyers that are in there are looking for something that doesn't need major structural work or anything like that but are generally happy when looking at that range to do a coat of paint, carpet and the like."
He said location is also a factor for a lot of people.
"Everyone is a little bit different for where they want to be and why they want to be in certain areas but certainly location is a major influence when pricing a properties and the level of interest you will attract," Mr Evans said.
However, there are still plenty of people looking at properties.
In addition to the first home buyers, lower income earners and people on single incomes who are looking to buy a home to live in, Mr Evans said investors are also looking to buy into that section of the market.
"There was one property that we put on recently that was just under the $400,000 mark and it had multiple offers in from the first open home, which is unusual within the current market at the moment but the right properties are still attracting very, very strong interest," he said.
Overall he said Orange is back to more of a normal market compared to the last few years when the number of days a property was on the market was excessively short.
As of Sunday afternoon these properties were listed at $500,000 or less on Real Estate View (REV), Domain and Real Estate.com.
This two-bedroom ground-floor unit with one bathroom and one car space at 10/14-16 Burrendong Way is a short walk to the Robin Hood Hotel and Orange High School.
The bedrooms are described as generous in size and the bathroom has been upgraded to include a shower and separate bath.
A tenant is already in place.
The property has a shared outdoor space.
This two-bedroom unit at 1/222 Dalton Street is promoted for people who are looking to enter the investment market or increase their property portfolio.
A tenant is already in place at the property, which has one bathroom and two car spaces, including a lock-up garage and backyard.
The kitchen and bathroom have some wear and tear but the unit is in a prime location, just a short distance from the CBD.
This two-bedroom villa at Turners Vineyard at 36/4929 Mitchell Highway, Orange is currently under a 20-year lease.
There are three years left on the lease and the lessee has expressed a commitment to renewing the lease.
Part of Turners Vineyard Motel Villa 36, it features an undercover carpark, one bathroom with spa bath and separate shower and a living space that opens onto an east facing deck. All furniture is included in the sale.
This one-bedroom unit at 23/63-65 Peisley Street has a combined bathroom and laundry, a single garage and a private courtyard.
The unit is described as having a comfortable north facing living space and a well organised and tidy layout with a tenant already in place who is keen to stay.
This three-bedroom house at 7 Little Brunswick Street is set on a 506 square metre block.
It has an open plan living and kitchen area and a separate toilet and main bathroom.
There's a single carport and a backyard with a multiple sheds.
Described as a tidy home for a first-home buyer, this three-bedroom house at 22 Buna Street also has renovation potential.
The property has a sunroom and second toilet, gas heating in the main living area.
It also has an updated bathroom, generous sized yard, enclosed deck on the back of the house, a carport, garden shed and the outside original laundry has a third toilet.
This three-bedroom house at 32 Maxwell Avenue is advertised for those seeking a project or investment.
The property, which has one bathroom, also has a large shed that could be transformed into a workshop or could provide ample space for storage.
It is conceded that the property does require some work
This three bedroom house is at 167 Lone Pine Avenue.
It had an open plan living area with a small kitchen and reverse cycle split system heating and cooling.
There is a single carport and easy access to the fenced backyard.
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 33 North Street comes with a 'great shed' and is promoted for a first-home buyer or investor.
The main refurbishment is done but there's still potential to tweak the floor plan and modernise or add finishing touches.
There are two bedrooms plus an extra room that could be used for storage or converted into a third bedroom.
There is also a sunroom and utility area that could be used as extra living space should you wish.
The block is 493 square metres and the backyard has a shed with a covered patio area down the side, which offers a shady spot to sit in summer.
This four-bedroom house at 50 Leura Road has an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room with gas heating.
There is a single carport and easy access to the fenced yard.
The property is tenanted until October 2023.
This two-bedroom unit at 8/66 Icely Road backs is located at the back of what has been described as a very quiet complex and over the back fence is the Kinross Wolaroi School sports fields.
The unit has new carpet and fresh paint and is described as bright, white and airy with a large living and dining area.
The three-way bathroom offers a bath and an electric heater keeps the space warm
Sitting on a grand 975 square meters is this three-bedroom house at 6 Illawong Place.
Given the size of the property it's no surprise that it comes with a large backyard and plenty of space for someone to create the gardens of their dreams or an outdoor entertaining space.
The property is owner-occupied and has been well-maintained.
Located close to shops and an easy walk to the Robin Hood Hotel is this two-bedroom unit at 5/11-14 Boolaroo Place.
The unit has recently been updated with fresh paint and there's new carpet to the bedrooms.
The lounge room has a northern aspect allowing in plenty of light and split system air conditioning provides year-round comfort.
The main living area has timber flooring and the bathroom has a shower and separate bath, while the master bedroom is large enough to incorporate a sitting area or home office with access to the outdoor deck overlooking the paved courtyard.
The makeover is complete at this three-bedroom cottage at 16 Buna Street.
The new kitchen faces north and has timber benchtops and new stainless steel appliances, including a ceran cooktop, under-bench oven and range hood.
The bathroom includes the laundry and has a module, for a front load washing machine.
The home has reverse cycle heating and cooling for all year comfort.
All high traffic areas and the meals area have floating timber floors.
Vehicle access is provided at the side of the home, to the backyard giving the buyer the option to build a carport or a garage.
There is also a garden shed.
This three-bedroom house at 39 Kurim Avenue near Edye Park has a combustible wood fireplace.
The backyard has established gardens, undercover entertaining space, and carport that provides off-street parking.
The property also includes two extra-large garden sheds and a decorative wishing well.
The carpet has been damaged by the fireplace in the L-shaped living area and the kitchen, bathroom and laundry are dated.
This two-bedroom unit at 3/96 Autumn Street has had a modern renovation.
Both bedrooms look onto the backyard, which can be accessed through the garage.
This one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit at 4/12 Wakeford Street is for downsizers or investors looking for a relaxed and low-maintenance lifestyle.
It comes with a lock-up garage with internal access and a private and secure patio as well as plenty of natural light inside.
This spacious two-bedroom unit is located at 6/10 Franklin Road.
It is close to the Orange Aquatic Centre and has a yard and access to a carport.
This two-bedroom West Orange unit at 10/1-7 Hartas Lane already has new carpet and a fresh lick of paint and has an updated kitchen.
It is currently tenanted and has a low-maintenance courtyard and a lock-up garage.
This two-bedroom unit is at 8/13 Anzac Place.
It has a good size living and dining area, split system reverse cycle air-conditioner, a w0od fire place.
There's also a good size modern kitchen, large laundry, decent-size backyard, a separate single lock-up garage and a garden shed.
This cute two-bedroom cottage at 17 Lucas Street in the heart of East Orange is in need of some repair.
The home has an open plan living dining area with polished floorboards, a spacious one car garage and workshop with side access.
This two-bedroom unit at 1/132 Margaret Street is close to the CBD, Tafe and DPI.
The single level unit is in a small complex and has open-plan living and a large backyard.
The location of this three-bedroom house at 16 McKay Cresent is highly promoted, as is its 683 square metre block.
The property does need work but also comes with potential for subdivision or extension.
About two kilometres from the Orange CBD it has large bedrooms, high ceilings and is zoned for Orange High School.
Located at the end of a cul de sac in a quiet complex, this two-bedroom unit at 4/9 Amangu Close is ready for someone to move in.
The winter sun flows through a large picture window and there's a generous lounge room and modern kitchen with plenty of storage.
There's also room to entertain in the dining room, and a barbecue and entertaining area adjoins a park and a common.
This three-bedroom house at 57 Cecil Road is in a good location but needs some work.
The house has one bathroom and is nestled on a 765 square metre block.
It has wood heating, a reverse cycle split system, single garage and an enclosed yard.
This two-bedroom duplex at 2/139 Sieben Drive is in a family-friendly location close to parks and walking tracks.
The unit has an open-plan design, a large north facing backyard and has been freshly painted inside.
Set on a 658 square metre block in East Orange, this three-bedroom house 6 Moad Street.
It's also ready to move in and has a renovated kitchen.
The house has a separate living area, a large double shed and an enclosed and and easy to care for yard.
Set on 809 square metres, this three-bedroom house at 64 Maxwell Avenue has an open layout and low-maintenance yard.
Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, the house has been freshly painted and new blinds have been installed.
There's a gas heater and ceiling fans, a single lock-up garage and a fenced yard.
A tenant is also in place until the end of February.
This three-bedroom brick veneer and tile roof home at 3 Churchill Avenue has high ceilings and large windows to let in the natural light.
Three of the bedrooms are double-sized and there's fresh carpet in the living area.
The back yard has a north aspect with vehicle access plus a large single garage with power and lights, plus room for a workshop and an adjoining carport.
Set in a leafy part of East Orange, 6/36 Autumn Street is in easy walking distance from cafes and an art gallery.
The two-bedroom unit has a lock-up garage and a carport, as well as one bathroom.
Tucked at the back of the complex it has natural light and a spacious layout.
Set on 673.6 square metres, this three-bedroom home at 3 Carramar Avenue is located in a quiet street.
It has a covered outdoor entertaining area, and a bathroom with a separate toilet.
A carport adjoins the house and there is ramp access and a large backyard.
This three-bedroom home at 22 Cassey Crescent is located in a quiet area of West Orange.
It has a modern renovated kitchen and bathroom.
There is a reverse cycle split system for heating and cooling, new flooring, fresh paint, backyard access and an undercover entertaining area as well as an extra large single garage.
This three-bedroom house at 144 Phillip Street is on a 588 square metre block and has been pitched for its renovation or extension potential.
It currently has one bathroom and a single carport space, a secure backyard and a split-system air-conditioner.
This two-bedroom house is on a narrow but long 809 square metre block at 240 Byng Street.
The East Orange property is in walking distance from the CBD has possibilities for expansion, a granny flat/studio, or a shed.
There's a bonus sunroom at the front of the property.
It is currently being leased as an Air B&B.
The second part of a duplex seen above, 1/139 Sieben Drive has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a single-car garage.
Like it's neighbour, the home has a north-facing backyard, fresh paint and new carpets.
