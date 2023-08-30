Courtney Hogan says she's "excited" after being named in her second Australian Country hockey team.
The Orange CYMS star is one of six Central West Premier League (CWPL) players named in both the women's and under 21's squads following the Australian Country Championships in Shepparton in August.
Selected alongside Hogan in the opens women's team were Clare Bosman (Lithgow), Millie Leard (Lithgow), Tamika Potter (Lithgow), Emma White (Bathurst Souths) and in the under 21's Australia Country team was Meg Searl (Parkes).
Hogan said it was a privilege to play alongside fellow CYMS player Ally Cook as their New South Wales team fell to Queensland in the final in dramatic circumstances.
"It was great playing with a CYMS teammate in Ally," she said.
"The championships were good. NSW played good consistent hockey and we were undefeated in the pool matches.
"We won our semi final against Victoria and went onto play Queensland in the gold medal match.
"The score was 3-3 at full time so we went to a shootout and then it was again 3-3 at the end of the shootout so went into sudden death and unfortunately we went down 1-0.
"But I was very excited to be named in the Australian country team after the medal ceremony."
The Dubbo product will tour New Zealand with the side next year, backing up her trip to South-East Asia in April 2023.
"This is the second time I've been selected," she said.
"I toured Singapore and Malaysia in April this year with the same girls above. We won't actually get to have a training session before we go to New Zealand given the team is made up of players around the country."
Both Hogan and Cook will line-up for the other green and gold during their women's CWPL preliminary final against Parkes United on Saturday in Orange.
CYMS went down to Lithgow Panthers 2-1 in the major semi-final while Parkes prevented a derby for the preliminary match-up by seeing off Orange United 4-3 in an entertaining match in Parkes.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.