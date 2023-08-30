During her life, Sandy Ostini was the "quintessential volunteer".
Wherever there was a cause in need of help, you could almost guarantee she would be there with an unbreakable determination to lend a helping hand.
It's that same spirit which lives on today and the reason why Mrs Ostini's friend, Tina Cooper, continues to volunteer on Daffodil Day.
"She loved it," Mr Cooper said about her friend who died in 2018 following a battle with breast cancer.
"Daffodil Day was her favourite day of the year except for Christmas and birthdays. She loved getting out and seeing the people."
On August 31, you can find Mrs Cooper and Michelle McEvoy hitting up pubs around Orange, asking for donations towards the Cancer Council.
This will be the seventh year Mrs Cooper has volunteered for the cause and plans to continue for as long as she can.
"It was nice to continue it for Sandy," she added.
"It would be lost if we didn't. You get your Facebook memories come up, but Daffodil Day is important to be a part of in person because you feel that she's there with you."
Around one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.
When asked why she would encourage other to get involved - be it by donating or volunteering - Mrs Cooper said it was important to give back when you could.
"It's only one day of the year and you can do as much or as little as possible. We normally start early in the morning and finish late in the afternoon," she said.
"Even to volunteer with any organisation is a really fulfilling thing to do because you're actually helping others. If you find the right thing to volunteer for, you do get enjoyment out of it."
Cassandra Sullivan is the Cancer Council's community fundraising coordinator in Orange.
She urged the city to give as much as they could this Daffodil Day.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us, which is why this year, we're calling on Australians to give hope to those impacted by cancer by funding vital cancer research that is saving lives every day," she said.
"Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils this August will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs, giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer free future."
This year you can support Cancer Council's Daffodil Day in the following ways:
