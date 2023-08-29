A strip of Orange businesses believe an "underhanded" decision could be set to cost them hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and they're lawyering up to fight it.
Parts of Cargo Road will be closed off until 1.30pm on Sunday, September 10 for the Newcrest Orange Challenge bike race - four hours later than previous years.
More than a dozen wineries and restaurants line the route.
Representatives for two of those businesses told the Central Western Daily they were not informed of plans to cut off access during a peak trading period, and will have to cancel bookings and turn away customers.
"We don't care about the bike ride, that's terrific ... but it shouldn't be impacting on people's livelihoods without us having any opportunity to have a discussion about it," Charlie Svenson from De Salis Vinyard said.
"It's been very underhanded because they've changed it at the last minute ... they don't even have the courtesy to even speak to us about it.
"Our businesses are 95 per cent direct to customer. We rely on passing trade and bookings ... we have [customers] already booked in and haven't even been notified that they're going to close the road for an extended time."
Until last week signage in Orange said the road would reopen at 9am. Both businesses said they learned of the extended closure via customers and have not been contacted by organiser Bicycle Network Australia or Cabonne Council, which is responsible for the impacted stretch of road.
Alongside booking cancellations and reduced foot traffic, reputational damage is also flagged as a concern by the business owners.
"We've got very good brands nationally recognised ... people will turn up and when they can't get access they'll tell all their mates: 'We got out there and we couldn't even go to the place and no one told us what was going on'," Mr Svenson said.
"That reputational damage doesn't just mean we lose money this weekend. It means [customers] sit around the dinner table and say: 'Oh, that was a shit show'."
Lawyers have been engaged by several businesses, which are hoping to par back the closure to 9am.
"We are seeking further advice on whether this can actually be done or not," Emily Swift from Printhie Wines said.
"They're just starting to reach out to us now, but from our point of view it's a bit too little too late. The damage has already been done."
A spokesperson for Cabonne Council - which is responsible for the impacted stretch of road - did not response to request for comment.
The Newcrest Orange Challenge runs on September 10, 2023.
McNamara Street, Lord PIace, the Mitchell Highway, Summer Street, Byng Street, Moulder Street, Kenna Street, Peisley Street, Coronation Drive, Davys Plains Road, Belubula Way, Forest Reefs Road and Kite Street will also close at various times throughout the day.
