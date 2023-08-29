Central Western Daily
Wineries pushback against road closure for 2023 Newcrest Orange Challenge

By William Davis
August 30 2023 - 4:30am
A strip of Orange businesses believe an "underhanded" decision could be set to cost them hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and they're lawyering up to fight it.

