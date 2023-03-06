Faded signs are being attached to windows and doors, modern signs are being covered up and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday the centre of Millthorpe will be all lights, camera and action as SBS TV's 'While the Men are Away' begins filming both internal and external shots in the historic village.
The beautiful Rosebank building on the corner of Victoria Street and Park Road has been used as a set for both internal and external scenes.
To complement the 1940's style the Commercial Hotel has had WWII posters placed on the wall, and one for a less than enticing bus trip from Sydney to Melbourne.
The recently refurbished Ashcrofts on Pym has been refurbished once again into Wong's Grocery Store.
If you're after a live goose or a duck, or a box of Russet potatoes for 85 pence, Wong's is the place to shop.
For those wishing that the Grand Western Lodge could reopen as a hotel can whet their imagination with a sign stating that 'Beer is always on tap" on the front door.
Diagonally across from the lodge Tonic has become a movie theatre with 1940's style posters advertising Bob Hope films and more.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
