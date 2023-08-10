No matter where Julie Sykes finds herself in the world, she'll always seek out a library to "pat the books."
But it's in Orange where she made a name for herself over the past decade.
And although her role has changed at the city's library over the years, her love of words has never wavered.
Ms Sykes first started off as a casual library assistant in 2011, being called in whenever there was a gap in the roster to fill.
She then progressed to a role which saw her doing children's activities two-and-a-half days a week, before finally landing a full-time librarian position.
Asked why she stayed at the Orange Library for all these years, Ms Sykes couldn't choose just one reason.
"It's to do with the staff, the customers coming in and my love of trying to help people find the information they want, no matter whether it's out of books or on the internet," she said.
"The people that I work with there are just marvellous. They've been very supportive of me and my family over the years."
It's the historical elements that have come with the library where she has really shone through.
Having moved to Orange from Mackay in Queensland, Ms Sykes wanted to learn more about the place she now lived.
This led her to becoming a member of the Orange Historical Society as well as the city's family history group.
Then in the past couple of years, she completed a diploma of family history through the University of Tasmania and "absolutely loved it."
"All the good memories where you can find something that nobody else can find," she said when asked what her favourite moments of working at the library had been.
"I love being a detective."
Now, after a working life which also included stints as a teacher and at school libraries, Ms Sykes has decided to retire.
"I was just getting tired and run down, so I thought it was time to go while you're still doing a good job," she added.
With a dream to write a book, Ms Sykes will now delve deep into her own family history.
"Whether a book comes or not, I don't know, but I want to tell the stories behind the people," she said.
The long-time librarian will remain a member of the Orange Historical Society and family history group in her retirement and thanked all those who made this past decade one worth remembering.
