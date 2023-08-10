Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Our People

Long-time Orange Library worker Julie Sykes retires

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No matter where Julie Sykes finds herself in the world, she'll always seek out a library to "pat the books."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.