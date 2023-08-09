Central Western Daily
Orange touch football players selected for NSW teams

By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:35am
Orange will lead the charge to restore some pride in the sky blue jersey with seven players selected in NSW touch football sides.

