In a field dubbed the "death industry", many people think that funeral homes are rigidly grief-stricken places, where the days are full to the brim with sadness and gloom.
But for Orange Funerals' lead director, Tracey Grabham adores every nook and cranny of her career.
She describes undertaking as being in another realm; where beauty hides in every corner.
"It's truly a job where I don't work a day, because it's such a special role to play in peoples' lives and there's nothing else I would rather be doing," Mrs Grabham said.
"A lot of people are afraid of death or afraid of the dying process altogether; there is so much stigma and fear that we need to reduce.
When I tell people what I do for work, sometimes they'll say 'oh I'm sorry, that must be so hard for you'. But it's not, because there's no greater honour than to care for someone's loved one and walk through with them on their journey."
An industry that's been male-dominated in the past, it's slowly leaning toward having more females at the helm.
A former nurse and midwife, Mrs Grabham says that a "typical day" doesn't exist in her now-career. Many hats are worn and "no two days" are ever the same.
An undertaker's day might start at 2am to transfer a deceased person from their home or an aged care facility, or they might hit the ground running - juggling three funerals in a mere eight-hour window.
Family meetings are held to discuss burial or cremation arrangements, organising wakes and memorial planning, even helping people plan their own funeral in advance.
"I'm a funeral director, nothing's too weird and you can throw anything at me, because nothing should be off-limits when it comes to celebrating someone's life," Mrs Grabham said.
"Empathy is the basis of what we do and we want to reduce the stigma around death, encourage more conversation around it and not wait until it's too late to do that."
"Female [morticians] bring along new and modern ideas about funerals and there's heavy levels of softness, reading people, and maturity that comes with this role."
Which is why if someone wants to pre-plan their funeral to involve a horse-drawn carriage, be transported via vintage hot rod, or have their body laid in a bright, hot pink-coloured coffin, then that's exactly how they'll be celebrated - without any judgement.
The 40-year-old director's main duty is to be a figurative rock for those dealing with a loved one's death.
None of what she does is "scary or depressing" for her, because it's a service likened to a gift - one she cherishes and provides willingly.
"There are certainly sad moments, we're human and we all feel, but my role there is not to take on the grief of families, but to walk through with them on their journey," she said.
"My life is just like anyone else's, I'm a wife and a mother, so you have to separate feelings between the two to balance everything and be very mindful of self-care."
Varying between people, funeral directors mostly decompress like anyone else - enjoying a glass of wine with friends, spending time with their own families, and having external hobbies.
One of those resources includes healthy debriefing sessions with colleagues - who are generally made of the same cloth.
"We do share our experiences during moments of struggle, which is why when we look for people to be in this industry, empathy and compassion are really the only qualifications you need," Mrs Grabham said.
"Everything else we can teach, but I can't teach people how to truly care and be emotionally in-tune with others and themselves, because those things can't be learned from textbooks."
It means that having a tender heart with an easygoing approach are critical components to sitting in the director's seat.
With "so many different layers" involved during grieving, creating a space of emotional safety is how to best navigate the esteemed role.
"You need to be gentle with families, learn about the person they loved dearly and understand that those family members can't have a timeline linked to their grief, because there isn't one," she said.
"They don't have to be okay and if people want to come to my office and cry or call me outside of work hours, I want them to feel safe enough to do that.
"We don't have to be 'standard' or do things traditionally, because everyone's process is perfectly acceptable and it's an honour to guide people through that.
"And it's why this career change was the best thing I ever did."
