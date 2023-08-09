Central Western Daily
Tracey Grabham of Orange Funerals adores mortuary career

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
In a field dubbed the "death industry", many people think that funeral homes are rigidly grief-stricken places, where the days are full to the brim with sadness and gloom.

