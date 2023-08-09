A woman who admitted to smoking meth after the drug showed up in a roadside test has faced court.
Renee Chantell Borg, 41, of Coombes Place, pleaded guilty to driving with an illicit substance in her blood.
Magistrate David Day and Borg's solicitor Joshua Pigott acknowledged her criminal history when she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
"At least she completes parole," Mr Day said adding, "her parole ends and then she does this."
Mr Day said Borg was drug tested while she was on parole, with the tests coming back clean, and she didn't breach her parole. He added that she was an example of the rehabilitative affect of court sentences.
"Miss Borg comes to this court with her hat in her hands," Mr Pigott said.
"Miss Borg is very cognisant of her criminal history."
He said Borg was told him she used twice and drinking alcohol triggered her drug use.
"In this night she went out with somebody who she is no longer friends with," Mr Pigott said.
According to court documents, Borg was driving on the Mitchell Highway at Lucknow at 3.35pm on March 5, 2023.
At the same time, police from Hawkesbury Highway Patrol were conducting drug and alcohol testing in the area and they stopped her vehicle.
Borg was subject to a random breath test that was negative but returned a positive drug test for methamphetamine.
She was arrested for a second test and taken to Orange Police Station where she told the police she'd smoked the drug three days earlier.
An analysis of her sample confirmed the drug was still in her system.
Mr Pigott urged Mr Day not to issue a conviction saying it would cause her to lose her driver's licence and and as a consequence of that she would lose her job.
"Your Honour will see she's completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program," Mr Pigott said.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said this was Borg's fourth driving offence.
"It's do drugs or drive," he said and added some sarcasm saying "I'm still shocked by how good police are when they use drugs once or twice and we are on to it."
Mr Day said he must take into account character and history of criminal offending, whether the offence is trivial and "any other factor that the court considers is relevant".
"Ms Borg unfortunately has a record of similar offending and has convictions of drug supply. It was not her first serious drug offence," Mr Day said.
He said the offence wasn't trivial but it is at the lower end of criminal offending.
"This matter is not driving under influence of drugs, it's simply driving with drugs in oral fluid," he said.
"She and drugs shouldn't be in the same room."
Mr Day did convict Borg. He fined her $330 and disqualified her driver's licence for three months.
