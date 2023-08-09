Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Longer fire seasons heralded at Aerial Firefighting Conference

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
August 9 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Longer fire seasons in the northern and southern hemispheres are making it more challenging for countries to share firefighting resources, a topic that was addressed at an international conference.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.