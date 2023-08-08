The inaugural Bellicious Ball took place on Saturday night and deemed a "great success" by Bella's family, with fundraising efforts believed to have reached over $53,000.
Almost 200 people turned up to support the 16-year-old as she undergoes life-saving cancer treatment only available in Germany.
The woman of the hour, Isabella Betts herself, was dazzling having had her hair and make-up done especially for the occasion and surrounded by her family and friends.
The event, on Saturday night, was perfect timing, as Isabella and her mother were flying to Germany on Sunday morning for another round of the world-class treatment.
"There's only a short window between treatments, they need to happen quickly after Bella finishes radiation," aunty Rebecca Fraser told the Central Western Daily.
The Mackillop student was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma, two years ago. Since her diagnosis at 14, Bella has undergone multiple different chemo treatments, surgeries and had a full arm and shoulder reconstruction.
When Australian doctors starting looking at pallative care for the teenager, Bella's mum, Stephanie started researching new treatments around the world landing on a "pioneering therapy" in Germany that combines a number of different methods to treat the cancer.
Follow a successful GoFundMe campaign, Bella, her parents and her two siblings flew to Germany in May for her treatment. It has been successful so far.
"She went over there with a persistent cough by the time she came home the cough was gone. The tumors she went there to treat are deactivated," Ms Fraser said.
"They've since found more tumours."
Bella came home for six weeks to complete radiation therapy. Concluding with the "amazing" Bellicious Ball.
Dad, Justin Bett's colleagues from Newcrest organised the ball.
"It's been incredible and local businesses have been so supportive," Ms Fraser said.
For now, Isabella's GoFundMe page remains open, if people want to donate.
