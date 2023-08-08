Central Western Daily
Isabella Betts fundraiser Bellicious Ball a great success

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
SMILING FAMILY: Vienna Fraser, Adelaide Swanson, Felix Betts, Milkani Betts, Isabella Betts with 'pop' John Swanson. Picture is by Noah Lamrock, Wandering Co Photography
The inaugural Bellicious Ball took place on Saturday night and deemed a "great success" by Bella's family, with fundraising efforts believed to have reached over $53,000.

