The Catch-Up: My three-year-old won't take medicine and it's my fault

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:31am
I've been doing consent training with my toddler since she was six months old. We ask permission when we're going to wash her, we tell her what we're doing when we're changing a nappy, we've gone as far as let her declare when her "belly is full" and she'll eat no more dinner.

