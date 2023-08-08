Orange's last dedicated music venue is up for sale.
The Blind Pig on Macnamara Lane has hosted local and touring acts for six years, with focus on inclusivity and a "no dickheads" door policy.
It's not always been smooth sailing.
Founder and owner John Vandenberg says the ups and downs have been "fantastic" but believes its time to move on.
"I've lost both my parents in just under 12 months, and priorities have changed," he told the Central Western Daily..
"I'm 68 but my back is 80 ... My partner Kevin is 78 so we've got to do shit while we still can.
"I'll be back here [as a customer] ... pubs are boring."
Hosting Steve Kilbey - renowned singer-songwriter and bassist for rock band The Church - in 2022 is ranked among his best memories.
"To have hundreds of people in here all singing along to Under the Milky Way Tonight ... the hairs on my arms are standing up now remembering it," he said.
"Everybody was singing along it was like a pub choir ... to see that happening in a venue that I kicked off was amazing."
The venue took over the Dotted 8 in 2017. Early attempts to keep the cafe and restaurant going were not viable.
"For two and a bit years I lost an average of 12-and-a-half-grand a month ... my whole super went into this," Mr Vandenberg said.
"Kevin and I one day just said that's enough. We shut in November 2019, refurbished, repainted, redecorated and reopened on his birthday ... I've made net profit ever since.
"We decided to focus on making sure that it was a safe space for the local and visiting LGBT community and focusing on being the only dedicated live music venue."
He said a potential buyer is interested in taking over the establishment as is - and expects to be back as patron if they do.
"The drag and burlesque type nights are the big ones ... to see as a local community all here together whether they're gay or lesbian, or otherwise or not.
"We're really big on don't mess anyone's night up ...here, everyone's welcome here but don't mess anyone's night up by being a dickhead. I've got the big sign on the door saying 'no dickheads allowed'.
"We've got young gay guys who come in here dressed in black leather and prance around ... as much as I'm not into that, I absolutely support them and encourage them to be who they are."
Mr Vandenberg's love for music isn't waning.
"I've played guitar all my life. One day I'll get a set of balls and I'll get up and sing ... there's open mic night coming up, so I might do it then."
