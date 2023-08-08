Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Blind Pig for sale as John Vandenberg calls time at Orange music venue

William Davis
By William Davis
August 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange's last dedicated music venue is up for sale.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.