Out of teams from 119 properties across the country, there could only be one to take the National Quest Hero of the Year award home.
That person was none other than the colour city's very own, Kirsty Knox - who has been Quest Orange's executive housekeeper for the past four years.
"It was daunting to be up on stage as that was my first Quest Owners function," Ms Knox said.
"But it's an amazing feeling to be supported in doing what I love here with Amy [van de Ven] and our team [and] I'm looking forward to taking a holiday of my own to celebrate."
The Quest Orange crew scooped up a total of three major awards on August 7 at the 2023 national Quest Conference in Perth.
Ms Knox also nabbed the Quest NSW/ACT Hero of the Year award, along with Quest Orange business owner, Amy van de Ven, taking out the inaugural Quest Guest Experience Achievement gong.
It's an amazing feeling to be supported in doing what I love here with Amy [van de Ven] and our team.- Quest Orange's executive housekeeper, Kirsty Knox.
Ms van de Ven largely credited her Orange-based team for their huge success at the Western Australia gig, with Ms Knox echoing the professional leader's nod; and giving kudos to their workplace culture.
"Everyone works hard to personalise the guest experience and this comes down to getting the little things right, which starts from the first call our reception team makes to confirm your details," Ms Knox said.
"If guests are staying with their kids, we leave teddy bears and puzzles in the room, or a complimentary bottle of wine for couples down for the weekend; and if it's a birthday getaway, we'll blow up a balloon."
Adding those personal touches for hotel-stayers is a trait that managing director at Quest Apartment Hotels, David Mansfield, said is at the core of business operations.
Quest Orange stands as a powerful example of small business success; particularly given the strong relationships Amy has built with local businesses.- Managing director at Quest Apartment Hotels, David Mansfield credits Quest Orange owner, Amy van de Ven.
"[Amy van de Ven] showcases the best of what's local, championing her region's food, wine and cultural experiences," Mr Mansfield said.
"You can't deliver effortless guest experiences without a team that goes the extra mile for every guest and under Amy's leadership, Quest Orange stands as a powerful example of small business success; particularly given the strong relationships Amy has built with local businesses."
Ms van de Ven said Quest Orange's bookings have been "strong" during August, particularly with the Orange Winter Fire Festival celebrations.
The hub has also received placed 12th on Australia's 2023 TripAdvisor Best of the Best Hotel Awards, including number three spot in NSW, with guests nominating Quest Orange's front desk concierge experience as the favourite part of their stays.
Flowers, beer cans, chocolate, even other balloons can be stuffed into Amanda Woodford's balloons.
Ms Woodford started her homebased-business Reds Balloonery this year as a new gift idea for births, birthdays, graduations and even occasions such as Father's Day or Valentines Day when she plans to stuff flowers into the balloons.
"I'm a gift giver so I like giving gifts and I was talking to Jane [Hyde] from Pick Me Flowers and Gifts and she used to do the stuffed balloons and we just went from there," she said.
"I try to go towards the biodegradable balloon options."
In addition to stuffing the balloons, Ms Walford also has a background that enables her to put custom text on the balloons.
One of her recent orders was for a birthday and she was asked to fill the balloon with alcohol and chocolate for an 18-year-old man.
"We just put Happy Birthday and his name," she said of the print on the balloon, she also made a t-shirt that was included.
Among the creations being prepared for father's days is a breakfast themed balloon with coffee, a mug and tea, as well as another balloon that's aimed at a "pet dad".
"We've also done baby ones," Ms Woodford said, "we've done a onesie, a bib, and some wraps and powder and lotion, and a teddy bear that dangled from the rood," she said.
"Then we have a mum one after she's had a baby."
The stuffed balloons will be available from Pick Me Flowers and Gifts in Molong and Orange, and people can also contact Ms Woodford at her Reds Balloonery Facebook page.
Experience in planning birthday parties for her own children has led an Orange mother to start her own business to help other families take the stress out of what should be a joyous occasion.
Zowie Medbury is ready to launch A to Z Party Planning after a long process of setting up the business.
"I've always sort of organised my kids parties and I've always been organising and helping organise stuff so I just thought that I would look at starting and helping other people organising so I thought I would giving it a try doing it for other people," Mrs Medbury said.
She said the target of the business will be kids' birthdays but she would be open to helping businesses do Christmas parties or end of year events.
"Small events are what I will be planning, so not weddings or anything like that," Mrs Medbury said.
"The majority will be helping people do all the organising and all the running around for their kid's parties so on the day they just show up and their kid's parties are all organised because I know how stressful the before hand of organising kids' parties and be."
She said customers would tell her the theme of the party and the budget she would then source decorations, food, games, party bags, and if the party is taking place away from their house she will look for a venue.
"There's a whole range of stuff, depending on how complex they want to go for a party to basic, simple parties," she said.
Mrs Medbury said she's hosted both simple and complex parties herself from sleepovers to a Harry Potter-themed party.
For more information Mrs Medbury is putting together a Facebook page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.