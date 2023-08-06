CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Jude went along to the Bellicious Ball which was raising money for Isabella Betts and her family to assist in costs associated with medical treatment. Jude was also at Stockmans Ridge Wines and Nashdale Lane Wines for their Fire Festival events.
Carla was at a Christmas in July celebration at the Senior Citizens Centre. She also went to Ross Hill Wines for a Fire Festival event. Carla was also at Wade Park where she took some snaps of spectators at Derby Day.
