Chef Ruben Lopez Mesa is plying his skills with a unique twist in Orange.
Founder at A Table of 10, he offers Spanish fine dining or cooking classes from people's own house or venue.
Lopez Mesa moved to Australia from the town of Pinto, south of Madrid, in 2009.
He believes the Europe-like seasonal climate of our region is reflected in produce.
"The food scene is getting better and better with the arrival of new talent and different cultures," he told the Central Western Daily.
"I am who I am today thanks to a combination of things: firstly due to the love that my food-obsessed family has about socialising around of a table full of traditional food, stories and humbled ingredients. For us food is just not a meal, it is a way to show that you care about your loved ones, the way we create family memories and the way we share intergenerational lessons with really humble moral values.
"Secondly, because I've been working in hospitality all my life, understanding that my job it wasn't just a temporal casual thing to earn some money. Hospitality for me it is a way of living looking after others and showing that is not out of fashion to be hospitable, show politeness and be professional in what you do.
"Finally, I am a professional chef thanks to all my traveling, but especially because I came to Australia. I love learning about other cultures and the amazing diversity of food traditions and habits.
"I'm very proud to be an Australian chef with a Spanish approach to food."
"I'm from a town called Pinto, 20 kilometres south of Madrid, Spain's capital and my mum's family are from a small village in La Mancha.
"If you were able to see these both places I mentioned you would understand that the unique environment we live in is very similar to where I'm from: we have four distinctive seasons, cool climate, altitude and volcanic soil. So for me, this unique environment surrounded by local olive oil, garlic, saffron, amazing wine.. well! It doesn't get more Spanish than that!
"The Orange food scene is getting better and better with the arrival of new talent and different cultures.
"I love being able to enjoy Thai, Japanese, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Chinese ... As well with the new openings of new businesses offering a more international way of dining bringing multicultural flavours to our tables.
"Wine wise it is very interesting because everyone thinks that Orange is 'just' Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. But I can tell that things are changing big time. Ive had recently a few great Cabernet Franc that in my opinion are one of the best grapes in the region."
"I guess A Table of 10 is quite a unique business because every day is different.
"I'm so lucky to count with the support of locals and our region's visitors that I realize how amazing is to live in such a destination.
"I know that many won't see it because is our daily life, but coming from the other side of the world I can tell you that Orange is a must-come region for tourism to Australia.
"How lucky we are to offer local products in every single season like truffles, forest mushrooms, delicious apples,.. on top of having talented producers like local cheese, miso maker, wasabi grower, etc..
"Honestly, I don't know any other place so close to Sydney that offers what we do. We have it all! Great accommodations, a regional airport, a fantastic train line..
"In terms of community, well... how often do you find in rural Australia a town with such amazing diversity of people willing to embrace and learn from each other and experience new staff?
"Honestly, we have it all, we need to be very proud of our town."
"I believe that not many people know that the name of 'A Table of 10' came because of my surname.
"Allow me to explain quickly that in Spain we have one name and two surnames. For example my name is Ruben, my first surname is Lopez - that belongs to my father - and my second surname is Mesa - that belongs to my mother's family.
"Now that I've explained that I should tell you that my mum's family name 'Mesa' means 'table' in English. So when I thought about creating an experience that showcases and represents who I am, I immediately thought about trying to feed people in the same way I used to do with my family. An experience with 10 people around of a table and celebrating Spanish stories, heaps of food and above all, having a great time."
"This is such an interesting question.
"The first one should be my grandmother Emilia. She was the person who taught me how to cook, but unfortunately, she never saw me cooking professionally as a chef. In our farewell, she asked me to follow my dreams, and this is what I'm doing.
"In terms of well-known or important people ... Uhmm! Definitely, someone who has changed a pre-established way of doing things or thinking. For example Former American President Barack Obama, Spanish chef Ferran Adri or even Jimi Hendrix.
"I love to see creativity as a tool to change the world!"
