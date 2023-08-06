Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Parking fines issued by Orange Council for 2022-23 revealed

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange City Council's parking inspectors have issued more fines than both Dubbo and Bathurst combined.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.