Central Western Daily
Business

See what Zambrero in Orange, Pick Me Flowers and Gifts and Tara Bell's Beauty Services are up to

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING: Alexandra Bell from Zambrero confirmed the store is on the move and is hoping to open in its new location later this year. Photo: RILEY KRAUSE.

After seven years of operating in Orange, Zambrero is on the move.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.