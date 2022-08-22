After seven years of operating in Orange, Zambrero is on the move.
But lovers of the Mexican fast food store need not fear, as it isn't going far.
Orange store manager Alexandra Bell confirmed that the store would be moving down Summer Street and into the Central Square Shopping Centre later in 2022.
"From what I understand, we'll be moving in late October," she said.
"But that is assuming everything goes to plan."
The business opened in 172 Summer Street back in 2015 and while the new location at the entrance of the shopping centre is smaller than the one they're in now, bigger isn't always better.
"If anything, we've got too much space where we are at the moment," Ms Bell added.
"I think the location is a big part of the move. We've got the upstairs here which doesn't really suit the business, so I think it's just a better location in general.
"We're definitely expecting to attract more business in the new location."
Ms Bell said that when the transition is final, there will likely be a couple of days that the store is closed to accommodate the move.
There are exciting times ahead for Jane Hyde and Courtney Ray after it was announced that they would be expanding their business.
Pick Me Flowers and Gifts has been operating in Orange for more than six years and now Molong will get a taste of what's on offer as well.
"I see it as an opportunity for our florist to open up there and there's a gap in the market," Ms Hyde said about why they wanted to open a shop in the town.
"I believe Molong and the surrounding communities will benefit from having a florist shop. We're going to be doing gifts and homewares, plants obviously and we'll do deliveries to the smaller surrounding towns as well."
The new store will be located at 91 Bank Street, with the hope to open on September 1.
"That's our goal date because we want to get there for Father's Day if we can. We've literally got stock coming out of our ears," Ms Hyde added.
"The main thing is to get the doors open and operating. We're going to have shoes, accessories, handbags, scarves, a big baby section, kitchenware as well as homeware. We're not just a florist, we're a full on, one stop shop for gifts."
Following the relocation of Rhonda's Hairstyling Salon out of the Orange Arcade, Tara Bell's Beauty Services also had to find a new home.
Although that process took a few weeks, Ms Bell is now set up and operating once again out of 274 Summer Street.
"At first I found a new place, but it fell through because it was thought there wouldn't be enough storage space," she said.
"Throughout those four weeks it was just about getting renovations done and getting the room ready."
She reopened on August 22 and was looking forward to getting back into the swing of things.
"All my customers followed me and were very excited for me. They've all been messaging to see when I'm reopening," Ms Bell added.
"I'm still offering the same services, but more in the nail department as well. I'm looking forward to continue learning new things as well."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
