Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Dramatic Australia Post revamp of Orange Post Office begins, 'Community Hub' to open 2023

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 6 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Complete overhaul of Orange Post Office is underway. A temporary replacement site has been set up to minimise disruptions.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.