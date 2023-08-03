Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

What happened to missing woman Michelle Mills?

William Davis
By William Davis
August 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cash withdrawals using a stolen card more than two decades just outside Orange ago may hold answers to one of the region's most enduring missing person cases.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.