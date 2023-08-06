Triple car crash in Orange caused by 'failure to give way'

A triple car crash in Orange on the weekend was caused by "failure to give way" at a busy roundabout.
Three vehicles collided about 3.30pm, Saturday at the intersection of Hill Street and Prince Street.
Ambulances were called and 10 people were assessed at the scene. None required hospital treatment.
"It was caused by one of the drivers failure to give way at the roundabout," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily.
"The driver ... was issued an infringement, and there will no further police investigation on this."
The road was briefly closed off to clear debris. Traffic resumed about an hour later.
Several major crashes in recent months have been attributed to drivers failing to allow right of way.
In March a Mazda CX-3 ended up on its side under similar circumstances about 300 metres away at the intersection of Sale Street and March Street.
The most dangerous roads in Orange were identified in 2022 as part of a council report.
