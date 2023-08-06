The City of Orange Eisteddfod is underway - with a bang too.
The opening week of the annual spectacular is in the bag with a host of different events giving school kids from across Orange the chance to show off on stage.
Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman have been there this week to snap some of the action.
Carla took an assortment of photos from different dance sections held on Wednesday and Thursday.
