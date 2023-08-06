Community views on the Lords Place revamp are canvassed in a new survey.
The poll - which can be found here or via the QR code below - asks residents if they'd like to see more similar street overhauls across Orange.
Thoughts on the quality of the renovation, usability of dining decks, safety, and parking are also sought.
Unlike most Orange City Council surveys, it cannot be accessed directly via the YourSay website and has not been promoted online. QR codes are attached to benches and pot plans along the strip.
New graphics put together by Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman this month compare original promotional renders with the strip in July, 2023.
On Tuesday it emerged the project has blown over budget by about $180,000. Total cost is now estimated at about $1,580,000.
Works have proven controversial since commencing on October 20, 2022.
Many business owners told the CWD at the time further consultation had been promised prior to tree removals.
Management for 16 establishments signed an open-letter outlining intent to file legal action. This was resolved out of court.
