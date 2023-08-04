Living legend Peter Morris has received well-deserved recognition as NSW Rugby League Western Region Volunteer of the year.
Morris is heavily involved in a variety of roles. He is president of Lithgow Storm JRLC, vice-president of Workies Wolves, vice-president of Group 10 JRL board, coach of under 18s, senior and junior trainer, and referee coordinator.
Morris has dedicated 13 years to the Lithgow footy scene, and is clocking between 30 and 40 hours of volunteer work into his roles each and every week.
"It certainly adds up. You're down here most Saturdays, most Sundays. Then during the week, you spend a few hours down here each day," Morris said.
"But, I wouldn't have it any other way."
President of the Workies Wolves, Eric Mahony said Morris was a good choice for recipient of the award.
"NSWRL got this award so right, whether Peter is organising the juniors on a Saturday, refereeing juniors, back on Sunday morning supporting the girls league tag, coaching the U18s and on the committees for the juniors and seniors," Mahony said.
"Peter and volunteers like him are what make grassroots community sport tick. A very well deserved award."
Morris' love of football runs deep, beginning in his youth as a ball boy for a legendary outfit.
"Dad was involved with the Lithgow Shamrocks, so I was obviously a ball boy with them when they were good," Morris said.
"I've been involved with the footy around here for quite a long time."
It was in those early days that Morris found his lifelong love for the game and the community, with a strong influence from his dad's dedication to the sport.
"My father, he had a love for the game and a passion for it. And I played for a long time and loved it," Morris said.
Morris has continued the family tradition of football with his two sons, pointing out his youngest, who was training during the interview.
"My eldest comes down for a kick on too. So they like it too, which is good," Morris said.
Morris said he feels fortunate to be able to train the younger generation of local football players and continue Lithgow's legacy as a rugby league town.
"The guys seem to like it. They've grown up with it, so they tend to stay with it and enjoy it," Morris said.
"The 18s are going quite well, they're running second. So there's a good number of potential players there."
"We could have a bit of a future there for the town."
Morris said he wasn't sure how to react when he found out he had been selected as the Western Volunteer of the year.
"I don't do it for that sort of stuff [recognition], so it a bit overwhelming," Morris said.
"I was a little bit shocked to start with, to be honest."
According to Morris he has received some well wishes from the community.
Despite his playing days being behind him, Morris said he intends to continue his involvement with football for the foreseeable future.
"I will certainly stay involved, especially with both clubs. I don't I don't see too much changing that," Morris said.
"I'm going to do it for as long as I can, because I love it."
