Lithgow's Peter Morris awarded Western Region Volunteer of the year by NSW Rugby League

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Living legend Peter Morris has received well-deserved recognition as NSW Rugby League Western Region Volunteer of the year.

