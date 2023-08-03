Blayney's most prolific mobile speed camera spots have been identified.
On the back of the eye-watering amount of money Orange motorists have forked out in fines issued as a result of mobile speed cameras, ACM looked further aboard to see if the pain was just the same in the shires as well.
Blayney motorists have been stung quite a few times, with data released by Revenue NSW having exposed exactly which streets gleaned the most fines during the 2022-23 financial year.
In total across Blayney township there were 236 fines landing in people's letterboxes during those 12 months.
September was the busiest for the camera operators with 51 fines, and only three were issued in February.
The total cost of all those fines was $44,445.
Compared to 2021-22 though, the last financial year was a good one. In 2021-22 Blayney's motorists were hit with a staggering $181,789.
During that period though the mobile cameras operated without the warning signs on their approach.
Of the eight locations used by the camera operators it's those travelling along Orange Road that are either in a hurry to get to work, or get home.
There were 34 fines issued to those travelling west towards Orange, and 31 to those heading home again. the grand total of all those fines was $9543.
Further along on Church Street, which runs from Carcoar Street down to Henry Street, a total of $10,221 in fines were handed out to the 29 drivers heading west and 17 to those heading east.
On the Mid-Western Highway heading towards Bathurst there were only six fines issued, for those heading south there were only two.
And the winner for the location with the most fines is on the Mid-Western Highway/Martha Street.
If you've swept around the corner towards Cowra and swore under your breath, you were one of the 86 people that were dealt out a fine during those 12 months.
Coming from Cowra towards the corner 32 people still had a bit too much momentum behind themselves.
That camera wins the prize for most revenue raised with both east and west bound views raking in $20,343 from passing motorists, nearly half the entire total raised from all the camera locations.
If you work in Orange it's possible that you're familiar with the speed camera in Lucknow.
That camera was responsible for $46,132 in fines being served to unsuspecting drivers.
For those who travel to and from North Orange on a regular basis, it should come as no surprise to hear that Molong Road accounted for 714 fines and totalled $132,454 during those 12 months.
Both of these figures were more than half the total amount for the 2800 postcode.
