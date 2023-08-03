Vicki Anne Pearson has been hailed for her "methodical" dedication to both Orange Netball Association (ONA) and Life Studio Netball Club.
Ms Pearson died on July 22, 2023 after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease four months prior. She was 70 years old.
Born on August 24, 1952, Ms Pearson lived in Sydney's Sutherland Shire before making the move to Orange.
She was heavily involved with Life Studio upon their inception in 2013 and would remain a "one-eyed" supporter according to former ONA president Jacki Jasprizza.
"As much as she was always objective and fair she was a one-eyed supporter for Life Studio and the Cronulla Sharks," she said.
"She loved the Sharkies, if they were playing you weren't allowed to say anything bad about them."
Ms Jasprizza worked with Ms Pearson as a president-secretary duo while she also held roles as the carnival convener and representative coordinator.
She said Ms Pearson was firm but fair and had a "mesmerising" skill set that helped transform the association's record-keeping.
"She was an old-school secretary so she was unbelievably organised. She was a straight shooter," she said.
"She was always on top of everything, methodical and her record keeping was impeccable. She was a real stickler for that. I'd ask for some information and she'd be able to flick it through to me in two minutes.
"She was really old school. She used shorthand and sometimes we'd be in these big meetings with Netball NSW and she would be taking notes in shorthand, I actually found it really mesmerising watching her.
"She had definite opinions on issues and would stick to them but if you gave her information on the other sides of things she'd always take it on board.
"She was respectful and had a great sense of humour but wouldn't suffer fools."
While she will no longer be court-side at Anzac Park, Ms Pearson's legacy is indisputable with daughter Mardi and granddaughter Marley Aplin both playing first grade with Life Studio.
Ms Jasprizza said she community would miss her warm and comforting presence.
"She was a bright-spark and did a lot for Orange Netball," she said.
"She'll be very much missed."
A service of celebration will be held on August 4 at The Penhall Memorial Chapel at 2pm. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Motor Neurone Disease NSW.
