A woman was found in possession of cannabis after being spotted standing in the rain in the early hours of the morning near a suspected drug supply house.
Shianne Sylvia Dennis, 40, from Glenroi, was one of three people police saw walking along Bathurst Road at 3am on May 29 this year.
She was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to court documents, Dennis was with a male and another female and less than 10 minutes later the police saw her and the other female standing on a corner in Glenroi near a house that's suspected for drug supply.
Police stopped to talk to the pair and the male joined them but he continued to change his story as to why they were in the area.
Dennis remained sheepish behind him during the early interaction.
According to police it was extremely cold and raining and due to the time of night as well as the trio's history with police, the officers decided to search them based on the suspicion they had purchased prohibited drugs from the nearby property.
However, no items of interest were found on the other female and male but while searching Dennis the police found a small yellow plastic Lego treasure chest in the front pocket of her jumper.
Inside the treasure chest was a small amount of cannabis resting on tissue paper.
She said she found it while walking around Orange and intended to smoke it and confirmed she knew it to be "green ... cannabis".
The chest had a 6.3gram gross weight but only 0.1 grams of cannabis inside.
Magistrate David Day reviewed documents supplied by police that summarised the case.
Dennis was not present in court so he sentenced her in her absence.
"She said she was going to smoke it," Mr Day said reading from the report.
"She had a lengthy criminal antecedent but nothing for quite some time."
He said the offence put Dennis in breach of another court order but he would take no action on the breach.
Dennis was convicted for having possession of the drug and she was fined $220.
