Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Group 10: Orange Hawks play Orange CYMS in Wade Park derby

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nowhere is free from the Orange derby rivalry, not even a primary school classroom.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.