Nowhere is free from the Orange derby rivalry, not even a primary school classroom.
St Mary's Primary School year six teacher Joe Coady plays first grade for Orange Hawks.
He's enjoying his first year on the job, even if five of his students desperately want him to lose to Orange CYMS on Sunday.
Harrison Jones, Toby Chalker, Cruz Carter, Tye Opetaia and Knox Hiney all play juniors for the green and yellow and are keen to see their club get the chocolates at Wade Park.
Coady said he'd have to fight hard to be able to walk through the school gates victorious on Monday morning.
"We definitely want to get a win over them again after we beat them earlier in the year," he said.
"They won't be easy, they are tough and they complete well as [coach] Shane always says.
"That is something we don't do well so we need to make sure we complete our sets especially after last week.
"If we do that we should come away with the win.
"They'll be up for it. I know a few of the boys, they'll be keen to end the season on the high."
Hawks' four-match winning run came to an end last Saturday when they ran into minor premiers Mudgee Dragons.
The final 40-16 scoreline doesn't quite tell the whole story, with Hawks leading 16-6 at the break.
The former CSU Mungoe, who swapped Woodbrige Cup for the Peter McDonald Premiership after graduating, said there was always plenty for himself and the side to work on ahead of finals in a fortnight.
"At half-time we were buzzing, we were so happy," he said.
"But once they got one try back on us we fell away which is not a good mindset and something we need to work on."
"It's definitely different [PMP].
"It's been a big learning curve here but I've really enjoyed it."
Sunday's first grade derby kicks off at 2.15pm at Wade Park.
The day begins with the league tag derby at 11am before the Hawks' under 18s and CYMS' under 18s clash at 12.40pm.
