Blowes Beat: Orange City play Orange Emus for finals spot

Dominic Unwin
Dominic Unwin
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
With one round to go in the Blowes Cup, Orange City face an all-or-nothing derby against Emus to determine whether they will play finals in 2023.

