With one round to go in the Blowes Cup, Orange City face an all-or-nothing derby against Emus to determine whether they will play finals in 2023.
City host their rivals at Pride Park at 3pm on Saturday, August 5.
After failing to win a game in 2022, City sit in fourth place on 32 points while Dubbo Kangaroos are in fifth on 30.
Lions hooker Josh Tremain said the occasion would take care of itself.
"We are so, so keen for derby week," he said.
"The derby is very similar to a grand final and then when you get one in a grand final it's next level. I've been lucky enough to play in one of those in 2020.
"We still need to win but we are feeling really good. It's a hell of a lot better than last year.
"If we can put together an 80-minute performance we'll give anyone a shake."
Spare a thought for Bulldogs' fly-half Brad Glasson.
His season is over after injuring his thumb in his side's miracle 17-16 comeback win against City on Saturday (July 29).
To add salt to the wound, he picked up a similar injury in the corresponding game last year.
He adds to the mounting injury list at Ashwood Park - Tom Felsch, Bailey Warren, Joel Harper, Lamarn Ma'a, Mark Donnelly and Isaac Hogan all out for extended periods.
They face a tricky away trip to Cowra to face an Eagles side that is picking up speed at just the right time, beating Emus and thumping Dubbo Kangaroos in the space of a fortnight.
Cowra has already secured their finals spot and barring a City bonus point win they should host the elimination final regardless of how their game against Bathurst goes.
After a promising start to the 2023 Blowes Cup, Dubbo have well and truly fallen off a cliff.
Their last four results read: 44-5 loss to Cowra, 77-10 loss to Bathurst, 45-5 loss to Emus and 21-12 loss to City.
That being said they can still make the top four, provided City lose to Emus and they defeat Forbes Platypi.
Fail to do the job in Forbes and it will be a long trip home along the Newell Highway.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.