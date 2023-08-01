Central Western Daily
Group 10 rugby league: Mudgee Dragons beat Orange Hawks

Dominic Unwin
Updated August 1 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
A hat-trick from captain Jack Beasley has helped Mudgee Dragons land the Group 10 minor premiership following a 40-16 win against Orange Hawks.

