Damian Michael says his boxing days are behind him but his fighting spirit remains as Cowra Eagles push for a finals spot.
Eagles have spent much of the 2023 Blowes Cup outside the top four, playing snakes and ladders with Orange City for the fourth and final playoff slot.
They face Emus at Cowra Rugby Union Club on Saturday July 22 in a pivotal clash with only three games remaining.
Helping steer Eagles at the base of the scrum is Michael, who not so long ago embarked on a boxing career.
However the gloves have been hung up with the number eight preferring the more relaxed vibe of country rugby as he gets older.
"When you're fighting, it's a very full time commitment," he said.
"I had another baby and then went back to football. It's also a big commitment but it's a team effort.
"It's a bit easier than getting up and training in the morning, the evenings and fighting all over the place."
Michael, who was once again named in the NSW Country Eagles training squad, said Cowra were finally ready to shake off their near-misses and lay down the gauntlet for the knockout stages.
"I think all the teams have been struggling with injuries and numbers, it's just been one of those rough years and we just seem to be coming on now," he said.
"The pressure is on, we've done it for a couple of years. We know what it's about and we just have to get our bloody ducks in a row.
"We're pretty hard to beat at home. If we can just stay switched on over 80 minutes, I think we should walk away with it."
So with his pugilist background well known, do opposition players steer clear of any push and shove?
"You'd think so but there's some silly people out there," he said.
They aren't the only team to be towelled up by Bathurst Bulldogs this year but nevertheless Dubbo Kangaroos have a few demons to exorcise.
Bulldogs have beaten the Roos by an aggregate score of 95-7, including a 59-0 thumping at Victoria Park last time around.
Dubbo should make finals but their four-point buffer on fifth-placed City could evaporate completely by Saturday evening.
In fact, should Roos lose and City and Eagles win (with the former getting a bonus point), they will be outside the top four.
It's been a tough year for the mighty Platypi but there's more than a glimmer of hope this weekend at home.
They have won just one game in 2023 and it came against their opponents on Saturday at the same venue, a 13-10 win back in round three.
City meanwhile have made some real strides this year but have also been prone to lapses when opportunities present themselves. The aforementioned Forbes games and last round's loss to Cowra for example.
Win big on the weekend and they could rise to third.
