Bathurst Bulldogs defeat Orange City in Blowes Cup thriller

By Dominic Unwin
July 30 2023 - 12:30pm
Orange City forward Josh Tremain says he is "shattered" after Bathurst Bulldogs snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-minute penalty goal.

