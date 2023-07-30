Orange City forward Josh Tremain says he is "shattered" after Bathurst Bulldogs snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-minute penalty goal.
The Lions looked set to record the upset of the season when they led 16-7 with less than 10 minutes on the clock at Pride Park on Saturday, July 29.
However a Bulldogs try on the back of a scrum five metres out and a 79th minute penalty goal from Kurt Weekes saw the minor premiers escape with four points.
Tremain said City were the better side and proved they could win the Blowes Cup.
"I'm feeling extremely shattered as we were in front from the first whistle until the last minute," he said.
"We led the entire game and were by far the better side. They got very lucky with an intercept try and kicked a penalty on the buzzer to win.
"Just shattered for the boys but also we showed what we can do when we are on for the full 80.
"It certainly has given us the true belief now that we can beat anyone in this comp if we give it our absolute all and stay focused."
The veteran forward said he was proud of his side's defensive effort but urged them to show more composure in attack.
"What worked for us were our very tough defensive efforts," he said.
"We tackled like men possessed and kept the tempo of the game high. Also our lineout dominated theirs and our scrum was strong bar one we lost against the feed.
"But credit to them they aimed up on that one.
"What didn't work was probably rushing a few plays where we turned over their ball and played hot potato. If we settle those errors down we win."
City now sit fourth with a two point advantage over Dubbo Kangaroos. They head into the final round with a derby against Emus set to decide their fate.
Tremain said there was a score to settle after their last derby performance.
"So keen for derby week, we want another crack at them after a disappointing loss last round," he said.
"They are a very good side so we will need to absolutely empty the tanks. We are in a good place right now and everyone seems determined to be up for the challenges ahead.
"We want to try and make the semis as we may be able to ruffle some feathers."
Over at Endeavour Oval, Emus celebrated old boys day in style with a 57-12 thumping of Forbes Platypi.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.