At the start of 2023 Holly Jones was staring down the very real possibility of having to find another club.
Orange City were struggling to find numbers for their women's side during pre-season so it's come as a surprise to Jones that they are set to play finals for the first time in their history.
It's not the only achievement she can claim this year after she and men's players Josh Tremain and Fletcher Rose were selected for NSW Country.
The Cockatoos and Corellas will contest the Australian Rugby Shield at Ballymore in Brisbane later this year.
Jones said she was grateful to be selected again after her debut last year and paid tribute to her teammates, who will make history when they play finals in a fortnight.
"I'm very grateful, it's very humbling to know that all of the hard work pays off," she said.
"It's both nerve-wracking and exciting to be in it again this year.
"I had a lot more game time in hooker up in Tamworth. I had to really use that to my advantage and play to the best of my ability. I worked really hard on my throwing this year so it's nice to see it pay off.
"We are looking at semis which is really exciting to see given at the start of the year it looked like the side was going to collapse. We couldn't field a team and now to be sitting third is very exciting.
"I don't think we've ever made the semis before so it's unreal."
Tremain, who is no stranger to Cockatoos selection, said he was thrilled to finally be able to share a rep jersey with a teammate in the form of flanker Rose.
"I'm very stoked and so humbled," he said.
"I couldn't be happier really and it shows all the hard work pays off.
"To finally have someone else from Orange City in the men's [is amazing], my whole career there hasn't been anyone else I have got to play with.
"This is my first time. It will be amazing, I'm very keen to get up there and have a red hot crack," Rose added.
