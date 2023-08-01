Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Orange City players selected in NSW Country Cockatoos rugby teams

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the start of 2023 Holly Jones was staring down the very real possibility of having to find another club.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.