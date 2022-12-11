Staying up into the early hours of Monday morning, Phoebe Litchfield's parents Andrew and Catherine couldn't have been prouder as they watched their daughter fulfill a life long dream.
When it comes to cricket, the pinnacle for any young Australian is to play for their nation, and Litchfield has now ticked that box at 19.
After illness ruled Grace Harris out of the second T20 match between Australia and India, the former Kinross student was selected to make her debut along with Heather Graham.
Understandably, Litchfield's parents were over the moon with the news.
"It was very amazing, really exciting," her father Andrew said.
"It's been an amazing few months with the WBBL and getting selection in the Australian squad.
"She went over there with no expectations to play, Grace Harris was unwell so she got an opportunity and it was just an amazing game of cricket."
Despite not batting, Litchfield couldn't have asked for a more thrilling start to her Australian career.
The Aussies set India a target of 188 for victory, with the home side ending its innings level to send the game into a super over.
India then hit 20 runs - the best super over in women's T20I history - before Australia could only manage 16.
Despite the disappointment of a loss, Litchfield's debut had plenty of special moments with captain Alyssa Healy presenting her with a debut cap while her parents watched on through FaceTime.
"We sat up and watched the match - they did a really nice cap presentation and Alyssa Healy messaged us beforehand letting us know (she was debuting) and congratulating us," Mr Litchfield said.
"It was really nice, they're a really great team."
Understandably, Litchfield's parents reported a few nerves when talking to their daughter after she found out she was debuting.
"There's always nerves until she gets on the field, that's a part of any sportspersons game, nerves is good sometimes, it means you care," Mr Litchfield said.
"One of the other things is there's 45,000 passionate Indian fans there - they said they couldn't hear themselves in the first game when there was 20,000 so I can only imagine what 45,000 is like."
With the difference in time zones, both Andrew and Catherine were yet to hear from their daughter post-game, but her mother knows exactly how she'd be feeling.
"She'll be on cloud nine," Mrs Litchfield said.
After the Australian debutant's cricket career started 10 years ago on the hallowed cricketing fields of Orange, it's been a quick rise for the left-hander.
Litchfield's parents said the occasion brought about plenty of reflection after realising the journey taken to reach this destination.
"It's been an amazing decade for her," Mr Litchfield said.
"We were trying to reflect last night, obviously she played all her junior cricket in Orange with the first game in under 10s, so it's spot on a decade.
"She was against the boys and I think she managed to score a few runs but was really cranky when she got out so not much has changed - that's still her modus operandi.
"I think that's part of it (though), you've got to love being in the middle, she embraces that which is good."
Interestingly, in the days leading up to her debut, Litchfield said she'd honed in on the mental side of cricket when speaking with cricket.com.au.
"The pressure of scoring runs, it always plays on the mind and especially as a young person with the media going, 'oh you're the next big thing' and I'm hoping that I don't go nowhere ... but as soon as I hop on the field it disappears, which is nice, and I just focus on scoring runs and having fun," she said.
"I think I've improved a lot as a batter, both with my power, but also just learning how to read the game and setting up an innings.
"And then I think my temperament is definitely improved from a silly 16-year-old ... I've been learning how to manage those emotions out in the middle in those pressured situations."
Litchfield's mother Catherine agreed that side of the game had been a focus for improvement.
"She's worked hard, she's very self aware in that respect and worked hard to moderate her moods - it's such a mental game," she said.
Mr Litchfield added the debut will be just the tip of the iceberg for what's to come in a career where the possibilities are endless.
"Most of the batters in the world are in their late 20s to early 30s - that's just a reflection of how much the game is played in the mind, especially when batting and just managing an innings," he said.
"She knows that hopefully it's another decade until she's at her best as a batter which is pretty exciting."
