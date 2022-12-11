Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange's Phoebe Litchfield makes her debut for Australia against India in T20 International

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoebe Litchfield receives her debut cap off captain Alyssa Healy. Picture by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Staying up into the early hours of Monday morning, Phoebe Litchfield's parents Andrew and Catherine couldn't have been prouder as they watched their daughter fulfill a life long dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.