Adriano Magnani joins Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
July 27 2023 - 8:00am
Professor Adriano Magnani has travelled the world teaching Brazilian jiu-jitsu so it's no surprise the team at Gracie Barra Orange are over the moon to have him.

