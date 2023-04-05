Nearing full-capacity of stallholders yet again, Molong is gearing up for the return of its next big Village Markets.
For Easter Monday markets on April 10, president of Molong Advancement Group, Peter Batten said the gig will be "back in a big way" this year.
The same could be said for owners of Lime & Stone, Sally Kirby and Kate Redfern - who are currently getting ready for one big, post-flood business resurrection.
The expansion of their newly-renovated Bank Street site is in go-time mode to trade this holiday period.
"We're really excited to be trading Friday, Saturday, and Monday over Easter," Ms Redfern said.
"It's been a real community effort in getting everything ready to finally open our doors at The Butlers Building and we're super excited to show everyone our new space."
Down at the village's popular 'The Rec' venue on the Monday, Mr Batten said more than 100 sites at Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground were already pre-booked from the previous 2022 Easter gig.
It means that trading in Molong this Easter will be in full swing across the board.
"It shows a real commitment for people to book somewhere 12 months in advance, we've always gotten great feedback from our stallholders and it's a particular honour from stalwarts that have stuck with us," he said.
"Last year we hit the mark between 4000 and 5000 visitors for our Easter markets and we're expecting that again."
It's one of our biggest events along with the October markets.- Peter Batten on Easter Monday's Molong Village Markets.
Allowing for up to 149 stallholders, vendors have already tipped over the 140 mark with a waiting list still pending allocation.
Droves of different homewares, beauty products, clothing and produce will be up for grabs, including multiple food vendors and broadcasted music locked in for the day.
The town's shopping precinct will also have lively business operating, with Bank and Gidley streets anticipating the high-level of foot traffic.
Robbie Carroll's Molong Stores will borrow two donkeys from Bathurst's Croftdown Farm from 12pm to 1pm on Easter Monday, as well.
"Yes, Sadie and Luna will be here and we can't wait for people to meet them, kids can have a pat and grab a photo," he said.
"It's free and for the fun of it all; and I just love anything miniature or gigantic."
Mr Batten is "really encouraging" people to head over to the CBD to see the action, and to help generate the district's economy.
"Because every dollar people are prepared to spend there helps with that recovery [from flood]," he said.
"It boosts morale and puts money in the pockets of those business owners who are making the effort to be open, so we'd love to see them have a pearler of a day, too."
Seeing people rather than floodwater pouring into town is the obvious preference, with Mr Batten saying those in the battling business district "deserve to be supported".
The recovery period since the 2022 deluge continues to be "a tough one" to navigate for those affected.
"That fighting spirit of Molong, it's amazing to see and we've seen it since November last year," Mr Batten said.
"It will be well-worth the trip for people to visit the town and get behind those business owners, it's been a big several months for them."
MAG members will host a bacon and egg barbecue at The Rec on April 10 from 8am to welcome all market-goers.
Parking will be available inside the gates and at the old netball courts, with designated spots for those requiring closer access.
Traffic overflow will be directed to Molong District Baptist Church on Thistle Street.
"We'd love to see everyone there," Mr Batten said, "because we're all working very hard to put Molong back on the map again."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
