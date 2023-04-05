Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Molong Village Markets to include 'fighting spirit' this April 10

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molong Village Markets coordinator Maddi Jeffries with Molong Advancement Group president, Peter Batten ahead of April 10. Picture by Emily Gobourg.
Molong Village Markets coordinator Maddi Jeffries with Molong Advancement Group president, Peter Batten ahead of April 10. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

Nearing full-capacity of stallholders yet again, Molong is gearing up for the return of its next big Village Markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'Tragic death' of 28-year-old disability client sparks legal action
Kyah Lucas, pictured here in 2015, died in 2022. Legal proceedings have now commenced in regards to her death. Picture by Jude Keogh.
'Great' housing development, new hardware store confirmed plus everything else from council
No comments
An artits's render of the proposed redveleopment of the Kite Street entrance to the old DPI building.
Nats anoint leader after party room challenge
Paul Toole and Dugald Saunders at a regional communities summit in Dubbo last year. Picture by Jude Keogh
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from March 31-April 1 - Part II
HAWKES: Mia Rowland, Angus Wilson.
More from my region
Dr Li has the gift of the gab and will put her speaking skills to the ultimate test
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Miao Li with her Toastmasters awards after winning the evaluation and humorous categories. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Debutantes keep tradition alive for a good cause
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
No comments
Georgia Cole and Pat Tulaga, Eliza Fahey and Austen Brown, Meg Fahey and James Edmunds, Kirby Maslin and Tom Maslin, Emily Molloy and Will Bolam, Hannah Thorpe and Ashlee Coe, Claire Turner and Brodie Gartner, Laura Vonthien and Charlie Vonthien. Picture supplied.
Dubbo chooks head to Sydney to claim their spots in Royal pecking order
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Ryan Harris with one of his Orpington Bantams that he will take to the Sydney Royal Easter Show from April 6 to 17. Picture by Belinda Soole
Virtual diagnosis at Blayney MPS misses appendicitis in six-year-old boy
Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Chronicle
No comments
Eli Jones had an appendectomy only 30 minutes after it was discovered that he had a ruptured appendix.
More national stories
Cleo Smith kidnapper Terence Kelly jailed for 13 years
Four-year-old Cleo was found alone in a room, 18 days after she went missing. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Hot cross buns contaminated with metal
No comments
The varieties of Woolworths hot cross buns being recalled have a best before date of April 5, 2023.
Community rallies to reunite dog with her emotional owner
No comments
Violet was missing for five days in Sydney's northern beaches. Photo from Find Violet Facebook group.
Girls at greater risk of maltreatment as common types of abuse prevail
No comments
A close up on a young boy's face. Picture by Kat Smith