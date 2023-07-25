Central Western Daily
Photos

Out and about gallery | Adults only Barbie screening, Little Shop of Horrors, Nile Street Dinner, Ross Hill Wines, Christmas in July at St Barnabas and the Great Western Hotel

By Carla Freedman, and Jude Keogh
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.

