Floods
Unite and Raise funds rollout with new generator on list for Cudal Bowling Club

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
July 22 2023 - 4:30am
More than eight months since the November floods some Cabonne residents continue on without their usual homes; still living in caravans, collecting pantry donations and picking up the pieces of what used to be.

