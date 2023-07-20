Police have commenced an investigation following a wild night of crime which saw multiple stolen cars set on fire and break-ins across the Central West.
Between 11pm on Wednesday, July 19 and 12.20am on Thursday, a home on Jasper Street, Orange, was broken into and a Holden Commodore and a Haval SUV were stolen.
Just after midnight, police responded to calls of a fail-to-pay at a service station on Molong Road, Orange, allegedly involving the Holden.
At about 1.30am on Thursday, five people entered a home on Keystone Rise, Kelso, and allegedly stole three sets of keys and a BMW X3.
The Commodore was found burnt out on Martha Street, Carcoar, about 30 minutes later and was seized for forensic examination.
About 2.45am, police sighted the Haval on Anson Street, Orange, and commenced a pursuit due to manner of driving, it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
A short time later police were parked stationary at the intersection of Byng and Peisley Street, where it was rammed head on, before the group fled in the Haval.
Police lost sight of the Haval on Summer Street, after the BMW overtook police and drove in front of their vehicle.
The BMW was pursued for a short time before police lost sight.
About 3am the Haval was located alight on Bathurst Road, Orange.
A short time later, four people forced entry into a service station on Gidley Street, Molong, and allegedly stole chocolate, vapes and a mobile phone.
A fifth person was allegedly waiting in the vehicle.
A hotel on Bank Street, Molong was also reported broken into.
At about 3.30am, police sighted the BMW on Molong Road, Orange, and signalled the vehicle to stop.
The BMW was located abandoned in Nelson Place, Orange, at about 7am, where it was seized for forensic examination.
At about 6.30am, police located a Mazda CX9 abandoned on Jasper Street, Orange and it was seized for forensic examination. The car was allegedly stolen at about 5am on Tuesday, July 18, from a home on Burrendong Way, Orange.
Initial inquiries suggest all incidents are linked and, as inquiries continue, anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to call Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
