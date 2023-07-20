Central Western Daily
The Orange Purlers mark the 2023 Annual Knit-On on July 29

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
People say it's a lot cheaper than therapy and handfuls of knitting maestros would likely agree with the statement.

