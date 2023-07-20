People say it's a lot cheaper than therapy and handfuls of knitting maestros would likely agree with the statement.
The 15-years-running Orange Purlers group forms some 60-odd people, who all join forces to knit and crochet different items in the name of charity.
Whether meeting each Thursday in-person or helping from afar, their annual knit-in will take place at the Orange City Library on July 29 in their Wrap with Love mission.
"Most of the handmade wraps will go to the warehouse for those in Sydney this year, but many will also be distributed to Syria and Turkey," the group's coordinator, Trudi Mayfield said.
"We do make rugs and other items to go locally as well, whether they go to the homeless who are sleeping rough or people in the hospital's oncology unit."
To date, the Orange Purlers have donated in excess of 5500 items to the Wrap with Love movement - a charity that distributes knitted wraps to those in need.
In 2022 alone, the knitting group - which has members far and wide across the Central West - hit an all-time record with a staggering 713 wraps handmade, and later donated.
Blankets were given to flood-recovering residents in Eugowra and Lismore, Ukrainian refugees in Molong, and several more Orange-based services.
"We're at 300 wraps at the moment but after reaching an all-time high last year, the pressure's on to match that," Mrs Mayfield said.
It's the finest example of team work I've ever seen in any workplace.- Orange Purlers coordinator, Trudi Mayfield on watching knitting group in-action.
Though supporting those who need help is just one part of many rewards the knitters reap.
Group members enjoy one another's company; and they all operate like one big, well-oiled machine.
"They are so inspirational and their enthusiasm is incredible, they just work so well together and it's the finest example of team work I've ever seen in any workplace," Mrs Mayfield said.
"Their social skills and technical skills complement each other so well and it's been really interesting to see some people, who are probably quite isolated in community, really look forward to Thursday morning."
Taking off for a lunch outing thereafter, the special Saturday knit-in is an event the members are hoping to share with more Orange residents.
Inviting people to stop by between 11am and 3.30pm, Mrs Mayfield said the group is always eager for public donations of 8 ply wool or acrylic yarn.
The group regularly meets from 9am to 12 noon each Thursday. For more information on the Central West Libraries gig for July 29, head online to the Orange Purlers Facebook page.
