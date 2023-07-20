An Orange-crafted "labour of love" has starred on the international stage in Tokyo, grabbing one of the International 2023 Japan Cider Cup's biggest gongs.
Reigning supreme in the new overseas contest, Orange's homegrown cider manufacturers, Nick and Jannene Geoghegan of Small Acres Cyder won gold for their signature Sparkling Perry cider in the Traditional Perry category.
A nod to ploughing hard work into their small business, Irish-born owner, Nick Geoghegan was proud to "claim his prize" in-person on Japanese soil.
"It's an easier process to produce a tasty, sweet cider that's very popular, but something like the dry Sparkling Perry is a labour of love and a long time in the making," he said.
"That's why this [award] is very special to us, it feels great when we get recognition for what takes a lot of manual work and waiting."
Matured in the bottle for six-months, the 2021 star is a fresh pear blend cider, with "a hint of snow pea and honeysuckle" to boot.
Created using a traditional method (similar to champagne), their Sparkling Perry cider is fermented inside the bottle for 12 months before the yeast is extracted.
"It's a very light and delicate drink and it's great as a celebration drink or at the start of a meal," Mr Geoghegan said.
It takes a lot of work to create, so it's just something very special.- Small Acres Cyder's Nick Geoghegan on Sparkling Perry cider.
"But it tastes nothing like mainstream ciders, it's something else entirely with a really subtle pear flavour. Its time in the bottle gives it this really brioche-like taste, a lot like sparkling wine or champagne.
"It's gorgeous and we love it because it takes a lot of work to create, so it's just something very special."
Since taking over the cidery from the Kendall's in 2020, the Geoghegan's have carried on the pioneering secrets of all-things-cider.
Ticking off one of their goals with the recent break into the Japan market, the couple are now gearing up for the official release of a new specialty apple cider, the Pommeau 2021.
Matured in French oak barrels for two years, the last vintage of the Pommeau won Best Cider in the 2021 Red Hill Cider Show.
"We've got it in the cellar door now and that's very exciting for us, because anything that takes over two years for us to make is an exciting time," Mr Geoghegan said.
"It's a nice and sweet apple-y drink, but it's got a beautiful warmth of the spirit and these gorgeous vanilla and caramel flavours from the barrel."
Lovers of cider will be able to purchase the Pommeau 2021 online and in-stores "very soon", marking its launch day within the next few weeks.
Anything that takes over two years for us to make is an exciting time.- Small Acres Cyder's Nick Geoghegan on emerging Pommeau release.
The couple are also expanding the Small Acres Cyder orchard, adding a whopping 300 trees this winter.
"We're certainly investing in the place and would love to do this full-time someday," Mr Geoghegan said.
"It'll be five years before we get any apples, but good things come to those who wait."
