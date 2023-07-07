Marley Cardwell's dream has become reality.
When the Orange youngster was named in the NSW under 19s State of Origin squad, she didn't have any expectations she would actually see the field come game time.
But thanks to a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work, Cardwell was named on the Sky Blues' bench for the July 13 game against our northern neighbours.
"It's pretty crazy to me and it hasn't really hit me yet that I'll be playing," she said.
"It's a great opportunity for me to really show how I can play."
Cardwell found out the news a day before the team list was made public on July 7.
"The coach rang me to let me know that a few girls were forced to drop out. That meant three of them were out," she said.
"That gave me the opportunity to move up."
While Cardwell was "over the moon" about the selection, her excitement may well have been topped by a family member.
"Mum started crying," Cardwell said of telling her the exciting news.
"She was working from home and in a meeting. I sent her a screenshot of the team list and she came running into my room and she was crying. It was pretty exciting."
The forward was officially given the number 16 jersey and will head into training camp on the morning of July 8.
Having trained to the best of her ability up until now, Cardwell is keen to make the most of the opportunity.
"I've been working hard so that I'm ready to go, even when I thought I was 19th man, just in case something happened. And it did happen," she said.
"Hopefully I'm prepared enough."
The match will be played in Queensland, at Redcliffe's Kayo Stadium.
