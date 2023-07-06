After a double dose of COVID cancellations and some wet weather, Orange's junior netballers have finally got a taste of the big time.
The 2020 and 2021 editions of the NSW Netball Junior State Titles were cancelled due to the pandemic and the 2022 event was effected by flooding in Western Sydney.
So when the Orange Under 12's, 13's and 14's departed for Camden ahead of their carnival on July 1-3, there was plenty of excitement in the air.
Under 13's coach Caitlyn Harvey said she and co-coach Maddie Cole were proud of the way their side had performed with a fifth-placed finish, winning 11 games and losing five.
"I'm feeling super proud of our team and how well they carried themselves both on and off the court," she said.
"They played some of the best netball we have seen all season over the weekend.
"The main highlight would be seeing all of the hard work and training finally come together on court. Another highlight is watching the girls interact and become such great friends off the court as well.
"All season we have really highlighted the importance of supporting each other and cheering each other on.
"I think this really made an impact to how well the girls went and got us over the line in a few of the tougher games. It also helped us to shake off a loss and move on ready for the next game."
The Under 12's won six, lost seven and drew three on their way to a ninth-placed finish while the Under 14's won four, lost 11 and drew one to place 12th in a tough pool.
Orange was also invited by Netball NSW to read the umpires oath at the start of the three-day event.
Looking ahead Harvey said she was excited to continue watching the development of her side.
"Maddie and I are definitely keen to see where this team goes in the future," she said.
"I think they have come a long way this year and there's definitely more we can build on for next year as well.
"We are very lucky to have a well balanced team. Often we can bring any of the girls on from the bench and know that they will get the job done.
"All of them gave us 100 per cent all weekend and left everything they had out on court!"
