Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Orange Netball Association competes at NSW Netball Junior State Titles

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a double dose of COVID cancellations and some wet weather, Orange's junior netballers have finally got a taste of the big time.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.