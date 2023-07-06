Orange CYMS defender Kayla Russell hardly needs added motivation to give her all out on the pitch but this weekend she'll certainly have some.
CYMS make the trip east to Lithgow for the Central West Premier League Hockey Indigenous round.
All five games across the women's and men's divisions will be played back-to-back at Lithgow Hockey Centre on Saturday, July 8.
This year CYMS will look the goods after partnering with First Nations artist Thalia Uilelea to design a special jersey for the round.
Helping her was Olivia Clark, who happens to be the cousin of Russell, deepening the connection she will feel when she runs out.
"It's only been for the past two years we've done an Indigenous round but this will be the first one that CYMS has a special kit," she said.
"The club has always wanted to participate and get a jersey done. My cousin Olivia has done Indigenous designs for netball teams in the past so I just reached out to her.
"I'm absolutely thrilled to be running out in the jersey. It's great to recognise culture and the Indigenous contribution to hockey."
The design is made up of four parts - Beginnings, Youth, Working Together and Future. All four are woven together with a centre piece inspired by the artist's mother's people, Wiradjuri.
Russell, a Gomeroi woman, said she was happy with CYMS' season so far. They sit in third place ahead of Saturday's clash with Bathurst City.
"The girls are really excited," she said.
"We've just been focused on improving and we aren't too worried about the noise of finals.
"The past couple of years we've finished top four so that's a good goal to have. We'd love to get into another grand final like 2021 but none of the games are easy."
Meanwhile Orange United faced St Pats while in the men's competition Orange Wanderers will be looking to build on last round's 2-2 draw with Parkes United when they clash with Lithgow Workies Storm.
