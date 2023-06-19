Central Western Daily
Marley Cardwell picked in NSW Women's Under 19s State of Origin squad

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
Marley Cardwell has been rewarded for a stellar Tarsha Gale campaign with a call-up to the under 19s State of Origin side.

