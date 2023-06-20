Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Penrith Panther Marley Cardwell excited after State of Origin selection

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just a few hours before the official announcement was put out to the public on June 19, Marley Cardwell caught wind that the under 19s State of Origin squad was going to be released later that day.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.