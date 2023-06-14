There might not be a person alive for whom Astley Cup success would mean more to in 2023 than Kaelan Hope.
A fourth generation participant, the year 12 student has heard many a story over the years about what it means to compete in the prestigious competition.
Rita Howard was the first in his family to play in the Astley Cup and she did so for Bathurst High.
Since then 15 more members of the family - that they know of - have competed.
Having had so many in his family take part in the competition over the years, Kaelan's desire to leave his own legacy is right up there.
"A repeat would be excellent," he said of OHS's hopes to win the cup in back-to-back years after their narrow win in 2022.
"A hundred years is something so special, so to be able to bring that home for the whole family would be amazing."
But the road leading up to this point has been extraordinarily hard.
A star rugby league player for Bloomfield Tigers growing up, he was selected in the OHS side as a year seven student.
But a devastating injury the following year put him into "early retirement" from the sport he loved so much.
Throughout all the rehab, there was one thing that kept him going, the goal to go out on his own terms.
"The anticipation about the cup and looking forward to the 100th year has helped get me through it all," he said.
"It's allowed me to enjoy the rehab."
While he's still been able to compete in the Astley Cup as part of the athletics team, it was a spot in the rugby league squad that he had always hoped to regain.
Now, he will finally get that chance, with games against Dubbo College and Bathurst High to be the last of his league career after garnering selection to the OHS side.
"I think about playing every day and I miss it so much," he said.
"Coming back to represent my school in something that's so much larger than myself is really good.
"These will be my final league games, so hopefully we can go out on a high note."
With the confidence that comes with overcoming the odds, Kaelan believes OHS has the team to take home the Astley Cup in its 100th year, even if it will be "really close."
The rugby league team will take on Dubbo College on July 15 at Wade Park, with the game kicking off at 1.50pm.
