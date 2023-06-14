Yvonne Keegan is an Astley Cup legend.
As Orange High School captain and netball star back in the 1960s, she oversaw many a victory on the court against their Bathurst and Dubbo arch rivals.
Now, in the competition's 100th year, she will get to watch her granddaughters keep that legacy going.
Although Sadie Keegan has three years worth of experience as an Astley Cup participant through athletics, this will be her first as part of the netball side.
"It's really fun and it's good for the school spirit," she said of the tri-school tournament.
"I've enjoyed each year because I get really competitive and take it seriously."
With such an illustrious sporting heritage, it's little wonder that her grandmother Yvonne was the one who got her into the sport of netball.
"She's had a really big influence on me," she added.
With an unmatched dominance in the sport dating back two decades, Sadie is keen to keep the winning feeling alive come June 15 when the competition kicks off.
"I'm a little nervous because the Dubbo and Bathurst teams are really good," she said.
"I don't want to break that streak."
Playing alongside Sadie will be her cousin and fellow granddaughter of Yvonne, Lyla Callaway.
This will be the year eight student's first as part of the Astley Cup squad.
Having watched OHS win in 2022, she was keen to keep the good times rolling this time around.
"I was wanting to do it all last year and now I've got that chance," she said.
"We're the first game of the Astley Cup this, so it would mean a lot to the school if we can get that victory."
Unsurprisingly, the thing she is most looking forward to about competing is having her grandmother and mum watch them play.
"This will be extra exciting for nan to watch us play in the Astley Cup team considering she's done it before," Lyla added.
The family affair doesn't end there though.
Year 10 student Elsie is Sadie's sister, Lyla's cousin and Yvonne's granddaughter.
She took part in the title winning OHS team in 2022 and was looking forward to taking part in the netball once again.
But a knee injury a month before the competition was due to begin meant she'll have to cheer her family and school on from the side-lines.
"I grew up knowing that representing Orange High School in the Astley Cup was one of my main goals," she said about the influence her nan had on her and the rest of the family.
"I love the atmosphere, so it's disappointing to not be able to play, but I'm really proud of my sister and my cousin."
The first round of the competition will pit OHS against Dubbo College, with the netball to start at 9.45am on June 15.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.