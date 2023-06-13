Five days before the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season kicked off, Mack Selwood thought he'd be spending the year in reserve grade.
But on the prior to Orange Hawks' opening round game, first grade coach Shane Rodney pulled the youngster aside to tell him he'd be starting in the centres on April 16 against the Parkes Spacemen.
"I would've been happy coming off the bench," Selwood said.
"Playing first grade was something I really wanted to achieve this year. After I got one run in I settled into the game and got a bit more confident."
Selwood - who up until this season could be found roaming around the second row - was identified early on in the pre-season as one to watch by Rodney himself.
Since that opening round defeat to Parkes, Selwood has been a regular in the Hawks line-up.
"I'm definitely stoked to still be starting every week," he said.
"But if I don't show enough commitment, it can go away just like that. I try to be grateful, turn up every week and build on every performance."
He noted while the level of play was high in reserves, it's the fact that those in first grade could keep up the intensity for a full 80 minutes which set it apart.
The Hawks have had an up and down season to say the least. On three occasions they've lost by at least 26 points, but also sit third on the Group 10 ladder with wins against Workies, Panthers and cross-town rivals Orange CYMS.
"In the games we have lost, there's definitely moments of good footy and you can see the potential of the team," Selwood said.
"Everyone has bought into it and we do have a team that can shake it up."
Following their derby victory, Hawks came crashing back down to earth on June 4 as they suffered a 32-6 defeat at the hands of St Pat's.
Selwood said his side had a "pretty bad" second half during that trip to Bathurst, but hoped a favourable run - with Hawks the home side in five of their remaining seven games - would put them in good stead for the finals.
"At home we have to make a statement," he added.
That string of matches at Wade Park will begin when the competition returns on June 24 and 25.
On that Sunday, Hawks will face the high-flying Wellington Cowboys and their star recruit, former NRL player Blake Ferguson.
With the former Kangaroo also lining up in the centres, there's every possibility that he and Hawks' first grade rookie will go head to head at some point.
"It's a bit nerve-wracking, but I'm keen as," Selwood said of the potential match-up.
"I go for the Roosters and he was a great winger at his time with them. You watch his game and the level he's played at, so it's going to be a big challenge, especially if he's on my side. But I'm more than keen for it."
