Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Woodbridge Cup Corner: Andrew Pull defends Peak Hill and Trundle after suspensions

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull has leapt to the defence of two clubs involved in an off-field incident which resulted in the suspension of multiple players and fans.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.