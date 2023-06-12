Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull has leapt to the defence of two clubs involved in an off-field incident which resulted in the suspension of multiple players and fans.
Peak Hill's Richard Hando (12 weeks) and Shannon Hando (four weeks) were the lone spectators banned by NSW Rugby League, while Trundle Boomers player Connor Farrer missed two weeks after he was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct. He was found not guilty on two other charges.
The biggest ban was given to Peak Hill player Jyi Cohen (24 weeks), who will miss the remainder of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season as a result.
But Pull, who notably defended former NRL and Orange United player Josh Dugan following a striking charge in 2022, described this most recent incident as a "hiccup".
"Last year the Woodbridge Cup had its lowest number of off-field incidents we've ever had, it was an amazing year," he said.
"This was our first incident for the year and hopefully there's no more."
He called the Roosters one of the "most well-behaved clubs in the competition" during 2022 and said the club did not have an incident all year.
"Trundle have been like that for a while," Pull added.
"For me, it's unfortunate but it's a hiccup, it's not the end of the world."
As a result of the incident which took place at Lindner Oval on May 20, both clubs will receive a fine in the range of $200.
Peak Hill also instituted an alcohol ban at the ground as a result, something Pull was quick to praise.
"They were proactive and they did get onto it," he added.
"Torin Hando, the Peak Hill president, is working really hard to do a lot of good things out there, not just for the football club, but for the community."
The Woodbridge boss said the reason for the delay was due to the large number of people who wanted to make witness statements.
"There was a lot of information to go through," Pull said.
"I know three weeks sounds a long time, but Peak Hill, Trundle and Woodbridge Cup knew where we were every step along the road."
Trundle Boomers' Erica Stevenson and Mahe Fangupo were cleared of serious Code of Conduct charges but were served with a Concerning Acts Notice so there will be a record of this type of behaviour should they be involved in any incidents in the future.
Pull noted that apart from the fines, no further sanctions would be handed down by the competition.
